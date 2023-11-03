Box office buzz: 'UT 69' set for lukewarm opening

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office buzz: 'UT 69' set for lukewarm opening

By Aikantik Bag 11:30 am Nov 03, 202311:30 am

'UT 69' box office prediction

Entrepreneur Raj Kundra has been a controversial figure in Bollywood. The businessman has managed to stay in the buzz for his masked face looks and now he has made a comeback in cine world with the film UT 69. The movie encapsulates his journey in the Arthur Road Jail during his trial for the 2021 pornographic case. Let's see how's the box office trend.

2/3

Word of mouth to decide the project's fate

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie is set to open with Rs. 20 lakh (early estimates) on Friday. The movie is releasing just before the lucrative Diwali week, hence if the content and word of mouth are good, then it has a chance to compete against Tiger 3. Kundra will be starring in the film and the project is helmed by Shahnawaz Ali.

3/3

Twitter Post