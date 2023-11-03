'Doctor Who' to 'Black Mirror': Best British sci-fi shows

'Doctor Who' to 'Black Mirror': Best British sci-fi shows

By Namrata Ganguly 11:27 am Nov 03, 2023

Best British sci-fi shows to binge-watch

Known for its distinct blend of imaginative storytelling and clever concepts, British sci-fi television has a long and illustrious history. From time travel adventures to dystopian futures and alien encounters, British sci-fi shows have a unique ability to captivate and challenge their audiences globally. Our curated list of series offers a glimpse into the limitless possibilities of the genre.

'Black Mirror' (2011- ) 8.7/10

The Netflix sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror explores the dark and often dystopian side of technology and its impact on society. Each standalone episode presents a chilling, self-contained, mind-bending narrative that delves into AI, surveillance, and the consequences of our digital age. With its sharp social commentary and unsettling storytelling, it serves as a cautionary mirror to our modern world's potential pitfalls and obsessions.

'Doctor Who' (1963-1989, 2005- ) 8.4/10, 8.6/10

BBC's sci-fi television series Doctor Who has spanned decades. The 1963 version introduced audiences to the enigmatic Time Lord known as the Doctor, who travels through time and space in the TARDIS. The 2005 revival carries on the legacy, blending thrilling adventures with memorable companions. Both series are celebrated for their storytelling, iconic villains like the Daleks, and the enduring charm of the Doctor.

'The Prisoner' (1967-1968) 8.5/10

The British sci-fi cult classic TV series from the 1960s The Prisoner combines espionage with surreal, philosophical elements. Created by Patrick McGoohan, the series follows a former secret agent who is mysteriously held captive in a picturesque, seemingly idyllic, yet sinister village. The psychological and spy fiction series explores topics including individuality, surveillance, and the struggle for autonomy in a conformist society.

'Red Dwarf' (1988-1999) 8.4/10

Created by Rob Grant and Doug Naylor, the British sci-fi black comedy series Red Dwarf navigates the comedic adventures of a motley crew aboard a dilapidated spaceship, the Red Dwarf. The show's diverse characters, including a bumbling hologram, a humanoid cat, and a low-ranking technician, explore the far reaches of space while dealing with hilarious mishaps and bizarre predicaments.

'Misfits' (2009-2013) 8.2/10

Howard Overman's British dark comedy-drama series Misfits follows a group of young delinquents who gain supernatural powers after a mysterious electrical storm. As they grapple with their newfound abilities, the show combines humor, gritty realism, and unexpected moral dilemmas. It stands out for its edgy and irreverent take on the superhero genre, offering a fresh and unpredictable narrative.