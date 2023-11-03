Suhana-Khushi shine in 'The Archies's 'Va Va Voom' music video

By Aikantik Bag 11:13 am Nov 03, 202311:13 am

'Va Va Voom' music video is out now

Zoya Akhtar is known for her distinct character treatment and she is gearing up for the release of The Archies. The Indian adaptation marks the debut of several star kids including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda. After the catchy song Sunoh, the makers have unveiled a new song titled Va Va Voom. It encapsulates the quintessential '60s rock n roll vibe.

More about the film

Akhtar captures the perfect blend of '60s nostalgia and adds a funky and quirky side to it. The song is crooned by Tejas and the music is helmed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. The lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. The cast includes Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina, among others. It is slated to release on the OTT giant Netflix on December 7.

