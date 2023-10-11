On feminists, filmmakers, activists: Must-watch women-centric documentaries

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

On feminists, filmmakers, activists: Must-watch women-centric documentaries

By Namrata Ganguly 05:49 pm Oct 11, 202305:49 pm

Best documentaries on women

Through the ages, women have been making history one victory at a time. The tales of their bravery, resilience, struggles, and triumphs should be recorded and broadcast. In the sea of numerous documentaries about bizarre mysteries and the rarest of the rarest crimes, women-centric documentaries are sometimes overlooked. Below are some must-watch documentaries on powerful women from around the world.

2/6

'He Named Me Malala' (2015)

He Named Me Malala is a detailed portrait of activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by the Taliban when returning home on her school bus in Pakistan at the age of 15. It shows us how Malala, her father Ziauddin, and her family are committed to fighting for education for all girls worldwide.

3/6

'Feminists: What Were They Thinking?' (2018)

Feminists: What Were They Thinking? is a documentary about a group of women whose photos were published in the 1977 photo book Emergence, as per Netflix. "These women led the charge in shedding cultural restrictions and standing up for women's equality." It gives a clearer glimpse of the 1970s second-wave feminism movement and a better understanding of women's contribution to the movement.

4/6

'Reversing Roe' (2018)

The 2018 documentary film Reversing Roe revolves around the supporters of abortion rights and the people who oppose it and discusses the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade. It features the details of the 1973 court case that upheld a woman's freedom to choose whether to have an abortion and how the issue evolved into one that has become so divisive over time.

5/6

'Woman' (2019)

The 2019 documentary film Woman is a worldwide project that gave voice to 2,000 women hailing from 50 different countries. "An intimate portrait of those who constitute half of humanity," describes Amazon Prime Video. In this documentary, directed by Yann Arthus-Bertrand and Anastasia Mikova, these women speak about several topics including motherhood, marriage, education, menstruation, sexuality, and financial independence.

6/6

'Varda by Agnès' (2019)

Varda by Agnès features legendary French director Agnès Varda sitting by the beach and reminiscing six decades of her career and the things she loved, including her husband, cats, and beaches, among others. In her last masterpiece, a self-portrait of sorts, she shares her experiences as a photographer and a female director making films with feminist themes that speak about the struggles of women.