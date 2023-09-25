Top 5 animated movies to watch on Netflix

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 25, 2023 | 07:35 pm 2 min read

There is neither a limit on age nor imagination when it comes to watching animated content. It's one of the most rare and unique mediums that gives filmmakers the creative liberty of bringing all wishes and dreams to life- be it singing and dancing in the afterlife, bringing the moon, or letting a panda give you life lessons. Watch the best on Netflix.

'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' (2022)

In this stop-motion musical dark fantasy drama, Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro reinvents the classic story of Pinocchio, a wooden puppet brought to life, along with co-director Mark Gustafson. Set in World War II Italy, the film follows a wooden boy brought to life magically granting a father's wish allowing the latter to raise a child. Interestingly, Pinocchio's nose grows when he lies.

'Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood' (2022)

Directed by Richard Linklater, Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood is a nostalgic journey through the summer of 1969 when the world was captivated by the Apollo 11 moon landing. Set against the backdrop of the historical event, this coming-of-age movie, blending dreamlike animation with heartfelt storytelling, follows a little Texas boy's imaginative adventures of him being onboard the spaceship.

'I Lost My Body' (2019)

Directed by Jérémy Clapin, I Lost My Body follows a young man working as a pizza delivery boy who falls in love with a librarian, while a severed hand hunts through Paris in search of its body. Intertwining romance, mystery, and adventure, the film is based on Guillaume Laurant's novel Happy Hand. It earned an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature.

'Klaus' (2019)

In his directorial debut, Sergio Pablos's Klaus is the origin story of Santa Claus. It received an Oscar nomination among several other accolades. Even in a freezing, remote location, one small act of compassion always inspires another. When Jesper, the new postman in Smeerensburg, befriends Klaus, the toymaker, their friendship and gifts end an age-old conflict and bring a sleigh full of festive customs.

'Kung Fu Panda' (2008, 2011, 2016, 2022)

Created by Ethan Reiff and Cyrus Voris, the popular and one of the most loved animated film series Kung Fu Panda follows the adventures of Po, a lovable and unlikely hero who aspires to become a kung fu master. It follows a clumsy panda's journey of learning, training, finding powers, becoming a kung fu master, fighting his arch-enemy, and saving the world.

