Adam Sandler is a name that resonates with both comedy lovers and general movie buffs. Throughout his career spanning several decades, Sandler has not only showcased his comedic genius, but he has also delivered compelling complex performances with major Hollywood directors and has been running a hugely successful production company. Check out some of his best performances for a weekend full of laughter.

'Hustle' (2022)

The 2022 sports comedy film Hustle stars Sandler as a "down-on-luck" basketball scout who finds a potential superstar (Juancho Hernangómez) in Spain, as per Netflix. The film follows Stanley Sugerman (Sandler) as he sets out to prove that they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA. More than in the comedic scenes, he shines in the quieter scenes.

'Uncut Gems' (2019)

Sandler is a "fast-talking" New York City jeweler, Howard Ratner in Josh and Benny Safdie's 2019 crime thriller film Uncut Gems. With his debts mounting and angry collectors closing in, Ratner "risks everything in hopes of staying afloat and alive," reads the Netflix synopsis. With this, Sandler ventured into uncharted territory and defied expectations. It's a gem in his filmography.

'The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)' (2017)

Noah Baumbach's 2017 comedy-drama film The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) follows the dysfunctional Meyerowitz family. Three adult siblings come together in New York to compete with their prickly artist father and his fading legacy leading to grudges and rivalries, reads the Netflix synopsis. Sandler delivers a nuanced performance of a middle-aged man dealing with family dynamics and personal struggles.

'Punch-Drunk Love' (2002)

Starring Sandler, Emily Watson, and Philip Seymour Hoffman, Punch-Drunk Love directed by Paul Thomas Anderson is an absurdist rom-com film. Cutting out from his usual comedic self, Sandler plays Barry Egan, a socially awkward small-business owner who is lonely and filled with repressed anger. He eventually falls in love and tries to get his life together to be with a mysterious woman.

'The Wedding Singer' (1998)

The 1998 rom-com film The Wedding Singer is called one of Sandler's best comedies, by both critics and fans. Set in 1985, Sandler plays the role of a wedding singer who is the "ultimate master" of ceremonies but is left at the alter at his own wedding, as per Amazon Prime's synopsis. He later falls in love with a waitress played by Drew Barrymore.

