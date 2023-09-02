Happy birthday, Keanu Reeves: Interesting facts about Hollywood's action hero

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 02, 2023 | 12:43 pm 2 min read

The 59-year-old actor was last seen in 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Keanu Reeves is one of the most acclaimed and highest-paid actors in Hollywood. He rose to fame with the 1994 movie Speed, which established him as one of the most bankable and sought-after action heroes. Following that, Reeves delivered numerous superhit action films and franchises, including The Matrix and John Wick. On his 59th birthday, here are some interesting facts about the star.

He boasts of multi-cultural genes

A Canadian citizen, Reeves was born in Beirut, Lebanon, to Patricia Taylor, an English hailing from Essex, and Samuel Reeves Jr., an American. However, he was brought up in Toronto. Reeves's father is reportedly of Irish, Chinese, Native Hawaiian, English, and Portuguese descent. He had an emotionally tough childhood and was only three years old when his father left him and his mother.

He was once ice hockey coach

Much before he discovered his passion for acting, Reeves was in love with ice hockey. He played the sport during his school days, and, as per reports, Reeves was also a coach of an ice hockey club. The actor once had an opportunity to play it professionally, which he refused. Interestingly, his debut film Youngblood (1986) featured him as a hockey pro.

Reeves was bassist; performed with Bon Jovi too

Apart from being an actor, Reeves was also a bassist with a band called Small Fecal Matter, which later became Dogstar. The rock band came into existence in 1991 but was later dissolved in 2002. The band played alongside Bon Jovi, Weezer, and Rancid during its active years. They also did multiple tours across the United States and Asia.

He co-founded motorcycle company

Reeves is a man of many talents as well as passions. He is an avid collector of motorbikes, and according to reports, one of his favorite beasts is 1973's Norton Commando. In fact, his love for motorbikes is so much that he went on to co-found Arch Motorcycle Company, a Canadian company that is involved in the manufacturing and sale of custom bikes.

