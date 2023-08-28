#HannahMontana star Mitchel Musso arrested for theft, public intoxication—who's he

Entertainment

#HannahMontana star Mitchel Musso arrested for theft, public intoxication—who's he

Written by Isha Sharma August 28, 2023 | 11:28 am 3 min read

Know all about Hollywood actor Mitchel Musso

On Saturday evening, Hannah Montana star Mitchel Musso found himself jailed in Rockwall, Texas after he allegedly stole potato chips from a food market located at a hotel. When asked to pay, he became "verbally abusive" toward the staff and "walked off." When cops reached the site, they discovered he was under the influence of alcohol and took him into custody.

These are the crimes he was charged under

Per TMZ, the actor was charged with "public intoxication, theft (under $100), expired registration, failure to display a driver's license and violating a promise to appear notice." He was eventually released on a $1,000 bond. Additionally, TMZ also shared the mugshot of the actor, where he looked inebriated, worn out, and quite unrecognizable as compared to his Hannah Montana days.

Do you remember his role in 'Hannah Montana'?

In the teen drama show Hannah Montana, he played the character of Oliver Oken, the protagonist Miley Ray Stewart (Miley Cyrus's) best friend for four seasons (2006-2011). He subsequently reprised his role in Hannah Montana: The Movie, which came out in 2009 and was directed by Peter Chelsom and Dan Berendsen. Other cast regulars from the series were also a part of the film.

Musso's career in films

Musso has been a part of a number of movies such as Life Is Ruff, Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial by Fire, Hatching Pete, and Sins of Our Youth. Moreover, he had a voice role in The Search for Santa Paws, Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension, and Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, among others.

His work on television and interest in music

On television, apart from Hannah Montana, he shot to acclaim through shows such as Avatar: The Last Airbender, Oliver Beene, Squirrel Boy, and Pair of Kings. In 2011, he hosted the American prank-based reality TV series PrankStars (July 2011-December 2011). Also a singer, he has released studio albums named Mitchel Musso and GHOST and has collaborated with other artists a couple of times.

He was caught in legal issues earlier, too

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Musso's arrest and legal transgressions have made noise. In 2011, when the actor-singer was 20, he was arrested in California when he didn't pull over at the cops' demand and was charged with DUI (drinking under influence) suspicion. Though he was released, his character was omitted from Pair of Kings and the show PrankStars was axed altogether.

Share this timeline