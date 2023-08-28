Who is trans advocate Dylan Mulvaney, honored at Streamy Awards

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 28, 2023 | 11:02 am 3 min read

Trans star Dylan Mulvaney took home the Streamy Award for Breakout Creator

Touted as the "cultural crystal ball," the Streamy Awards—a celebration of online creators, took place on Sunday night (local time) in Los Angeles. Among the winners, Dylan Mulvaney—a trans star—clinched the Breakout Creator Award at the event. Renowned as a TikTok sensation, Mulvaney has frequently made headlines this year. For those with curious minds seeking to learn more about her, here's everything about Mulvaney.

This year witnessed the 13th installment of the Streamy Awards—an event that gives away awards in over 40 categories to honor content creators who have made a significant impact within the past year. Internet sensation MatPat hosted this year's ceremony and noteworthy figures—like MrBeast who secured the Creator of the Year award and Kai Cenat who became Streamer of the Year—were present.

Early life: Mulvaney started her career in theater

Mulvaney's father, James Mulvaney Jr. is recognized as a philanthropist in the San Diego area—renowned for his habit of baking and distributing cookies—for free. The trans star—whose popularity reached a crescendo—completed her education at the University of Cincinnati's College-Conservatory of Music. She initiated her career in theater, embarking on a journey as a key cast member in the popular musical The Book of Mormon.

Mulvaney's transition and the career thereafter

In 2020, when the COVID-19 stricken pandemic abruptly halted in-person events, Mulvaney found solace in posting lively videos on TikTok, detailing her experiences as a queer individual. The 26-year-old sensation underwent a transition from male to female in March 2021. Having amassed a substantial amount of followers on TikTok, Mulvaney made a crucial revelation in 2022, publicly embracing her identity as a trans woman.

Mulvaney's popularity shot up with 'Days of Girlhood' series

In no time, Mulvaney shot up to immense popularity—thanks to her TikTok series, Days of Girlhood, in which she meticulously documented nearly every day of her transition journey. The series captured her hormone-replacement therapy and the outcomes of her facial feminization surgery. In 2022, the social media personality was honored with the TikTok Trailblazer award, as her viral series garnered an astounding 1B views.

Significant moments from 'Day of Girlhood' that boosted her popularity

On Day 221 of her series, Mulvaney interviewed US President Joe Biden, for Now This News, during which she posed a question: whether Biden endorsed the State's authority to prohibit gender-affirming healthcare. The culmination of her series arrived on Day 365, in March this year. Marking this milestone, she graced the stage with a live performance at the Rockefeller Center's Rainbow Room.

Mulvaney's meteoric rise was shadowed by controversies

As her online popularity surged, Mulvaney began partnering with prominent brands. However, a brief ad collaboration with Bud Light, which depicted her jokingly expressing her unfamiliarity with "March Madness," resulted in a wave of anti-trans hate toward her, and calls for boycotting the brand. Another instance occurred when she appeared in an ad for Nike in April—which similarly attracted a barrage of anti-trans hatred.

