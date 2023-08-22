Andrew Garfield's best roles beyond Spider-Man

Entertainment

Andrew Garfield's best roles beyond Spider-Man

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 22, 2023 | 01:26 pm 2 min read

Andrew Garfield's best roles

Most of us know Andrew Garfield, the 40-year-old English and American actor, as Spider-Man from The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). However, the actor has a diverse filmography with a Golden Globe Award under his belt and several nominations for Emmy Awards and Academy Awards. Don't miss out on his performance in these Hollywood films.

'Tick, Tick… Boom!' (2021)

Garfield received critical acclaim and accolades, including a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination for his performance in the 2021 biographical musical Tick, Tick... Boom! Based on Jonathan Larson's semi-autobiographical musical stage play, Garfield portrays Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut. It follows an aspiring composer navigating love, friendship, and the demands of living as an artist in New York City.

'Hacksaw Ridge' (2016)

Based on Terry Benedict's 2004 documentary The Conscientious Objector, the 2016 biographical war film Hacksaw Ridge won two Oscars, among several other accolades. Garfield portrays Desmond Doss, a real-life World War II medic who staunchly refused to carry weapons due to his beliefs as a Seventh-day Adventist Christian and yet became an emblem of bravery and compassion amid the horrors of war.

'Silence' (2016)

Martin Scorsese's epic historical drama film Silence is proof of Garfield's ability to deliver a role with emotional depth and introspective nuances. As the Jesuit missionary grapples with faith, doubt, and cultural clashes in 17th-century Japan, Garfield portrays Father Sebastião Rodrigues's journey through moral dilemmas and spiritual challenges. The film is based on the 1966 novel of the same name by Shūsaku Endō.

'The Social Network' (2010)

The 2010 biographical drama film The Social Network follows the founding of the social networking giant, Facebook and explores friendship, ambition, and the price of success in the digital age. Jesse Eisenberg plays Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg while Garfield plays Brazilian billionaire entrepreneur and investor Eduardo Saverin. Garfield's performance captures Saverin's sense of betrayal and vulnerability perfectly striking a balance between loyalty and conflict.

'Never Let Me Go' (2010)

Based on Kazuo Ishiguro's 2005 novel of the same name, the 2010 dystopian romantic tragedy film Never Let Me Go is set in alternative history. It follows three friends Kathy, Ruth, and Tommy entangled in a love triangle. Garfield infuses Tommy with a blend of innocence and vulnerability and captures the essence of a young man trapped within society's unsettling constraints.

Share this timeline