#BoxOfficeCollection: Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' passes the Monday test

Written by Aikantik Bag August 22, 2023 | 01:24 pm 1 min read

'Jailer' box office collection

Megastar Rajinikanth is a force of nature. The actor is on a different high after the humongous success of his recently released film Jailer. The movie has already surpassed the Rs. 500 crore mark globally and in India, it has been raking in quite well. The movie received mixed reviews from critics but has emerged to be a viewers' favorite.

Aiming for the Rs. 300 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial earned Rs. 7 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 288.6 crore in India. The film passed the Monday test with ease. The cast includes Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mohanlal, among others. The project is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner.

