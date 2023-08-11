Vijay's 'Beast' opening day collection remains unbeaten in Tamil Nadu

Entertainment

Vijay's 'Beast' opening day collection remains unbeaten in Tamil Nadu

Written by Aikantik Bag August 11, 2023 | 05:34 pm 1 min read

'Beast' is unbeaten at the box office

Megastar Rajinikanth's Jailer has been released in theaters and it has been doing wonders in terms of box office collection. After a bumper opening on Thursday, the movie is slated to earn big owing to the positive buzz. However, Thalapathy Vijay's Beast still holds the record for the highest opening day collection in Tamil Nadu. Fans are loving this head-to-head competition.

'Jailer' is currently on beast mode though

Jailer raked in Rs. 23 crore in Tamil Nadu on Thursday whereas Beast opened to Rs. 36 crore in the same state back in 2022. Interestingly, both films are directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The Vijay-headlined movie was an actual beast at the box office as it went on to earn around Rs. 210-250 crore worldwide. Let's see if Jailer can beat the record.

More about the two films

Beast is an action comedy where an ex-RAW agent goes on to rescue people who are held as hostages in a shopping mall. The movie also starred Pooja Hegde, Shaji Chen, and Selvaraghavan, among others. Jailer on the other hand revolves around a retired cop who is seeking to avenge his son's death. Both films are bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran.

Poll Who is a bigger star in Tamil Nadu?

Share this timeline