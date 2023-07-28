#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Oppenheimer' is holding the fort quite strong

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Oppenheimer' is holding the fort quite strong

Written by Aikantik Bag July 28, 2023 | 01:36 pm 1 min read

Christopher Nolan is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the world. The director is known for his distinct non-linear storytelling and the way he mounts his films. His recently released film Oppenheimer is being touted as his career best and it has been raking in quite well as per box office collection. In India, the film has been quite steady too.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Cillian Murphy-headlined film earned Rs. 5.37 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 73.27 crore in India. The movie is inching toward Rs. 100 crore mark. The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and Rami Malek, among others. The movie received critical acclaim from critics worldwide.

