Who is Anya Chalotra? Know all about 'The Witcher' actor

Written by Namrata Ganguly July 28, 2023 | 01:35 pm 2 min read

Who is 'The Witcher' actor Anya Chalotra?

From the theater stage to a celebrated actor on one of the most popular Netflix web series, Indian-origin British actor Anya Chalotra is here to stay! She rose to global fame after her appearance in the fantasy drama series The Witcher also starring Henry Cavill. Let us take a look at the actor's origin and her inspiring journey.

Chalotra's personal life

Born to an Indian father and an English mother in the early 1990s, Chalotra spent her childhood in Lower Penn in South Staffordshire with two siblings. After completing her schooling, she did a one-year course at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art before joining the Guildhall School of Music and Drama for three years. Following this, she began her acting career.

She began her acting career in theater in 2017

She began her acting career on the theater stage with Much Ado About Nothing in 2017 followed by The Village in 2018. She was then roped in for the role of Yennefer of Vengerberg in The Witcher. She appeared in all three seasons that have premiered so far since 2019. Meanwhile, she has featured in other television series and given voice to some.

About Chalotra's role in 'The Witcher'

Chalotra's portrayal of the complex and multi-dimensional character of a powerful sorceress who romances Geralt (Cavill) gave her the global recognition that the 27-year-old rightfully deserves. "I think Yennefer is looking at the state of the world and is constantly reminded of her Elven roots and the brutality of the world," Chalotra described her role in an interview.

Chalotra's works other than 'The Witcher'

In 2020, she starred in a television short film special called No Masks based on real-life testimonies of key frontline workers in East London during the pandemic. She also appeared in the television miniseries The ABC Murders and gave voice to Sherwood and the BBC sci-fi podcast The Cipher. Chalotra is set to headline the voice cast of a sci-fi animation series NEW-GEN.

