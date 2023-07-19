#BoxOfficeBuzz: 'Barbie' has an upper hand over 'Oppenheimer'

Written by Aikantik Bag July 19, 2023 | 10:55 am 1 min read

'Barbie' box office prediction

Greta Gerwig's Barbie is in the buzz for a long time and the makers designed unique marketing campaigns which involve the ongoing Barbenheimer memes and it is definitely helping the film. The film is set to clash with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer on Friday. The fantasy comedy has an upper hand as per box office collections since it is rated "PG-13."

Buzz is quite high

As per Deadline, the Margot Robbie-headlined film is set to open with $165M globally—$100M from the US and Canada markets, whereas $65M from overseas markets. The cast includes Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Ritu Arya, Dua Lipa, and John Cena, among others. Many fans are looking forward to watching both films on the opening weekend, hence making it a perfect Barbenheimer weekend!

