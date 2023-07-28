OTT: Raj-DK's 'Guns & Gulaabs' trailer release date is out

OTT: Raj-DK's 'Guns & Gulaabs' trailer release date is out

Written by Aikantik Bag July 28, 2023

'Guns & Gulaabs' trailer release date is out

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK aka Raj & DK are the most adept director duo in the Indian OTT sphere. Their track record has been impeccable and their upcoming directorial Guns & Gulaabs is highly anticipated. As the series is slated for an August 18 premiere, the makers posted a quick glimpse and revealed that the trailer will be released on August 2.

Storyline and cast of the series

The upcoming series will premiere on the OTT giant Netflix and is set in the '90s. It will revolve around the crime world with shades of conscience battle. The impeccable cast is headlined by Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and TJ Bhanu, among others. It will be Satish Kaushik's posthumous release. The project is being produced by D2R Films.

