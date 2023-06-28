Entertainment

Before Apple TV+'s 'Silo' finale, watch Episode 1 for free

Before Apple TV+'s 'Silo' finale, watch Episode 1 for free

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale June 28, 2023 | 01:23 pm 2 min read

'Silo' has been renewed for a second season

AppleTV+'s latest offering is the dystopian series Silo by Graham Yost. The 10-part series premiered on May 5 and is now awaiting the release of its finale episode on Friday. For those who haven't seen it yet, there's a chance to watch it for free, at least partially. You can watch only the first episode without having to subscribe to the platform.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since its release, Silo has been receiving rave reviews from the audience. Every week, the makers have released a fresh episode, and are now ready to premiere its final episode. On IMDb, the series has received an 8.1 rating out of 10. Now, to lure more viewers into watching the show, the makers have released the entire first episode of the series.

How to watch it for free?

Wondering where and how to watch the free episode? Well, head to Apple TV+'s Twitter handle. In a one-of-its-kind move, the OTT platform has released the first episode on Twitter and it's available for everyone to watch, subscriber or not. This comes in after the microblogging site, in May, allowed its blue tick users to upload videos as long as two hours in length.

Watch the episode here

What is the science fiction dystopian series about?

The series is said to be based on American author Hugh Howey's novel series, titled Wool. The story revolves around a 144-story underground bunker or a silo where a community of humans gets confined after an apocalypse on Earth. While the residents of the silo are told that life outside it is perilous, no one knows what truly lies beyond the confined world.

'Silo' has reportedly been renewed for a sequel

According to a report in Variety, the series has been renewed for a sequel. Per Matt Cherniss, programming head for Apple TV+, the series "quickly become Apple's number one drama series." "We are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in Season 2," Cherniss told Variety. It stars Rebecca Ferguson, Rashida Jones, and David Oyelowo in the lead.

Share this timeline