Entertainment

K-pop: FIFTY FIFTY files for contract suspension with ATTRAKT

K-pop: FIFTY FIFTY files for contract suspension with ATTRAKT

Written by Aikantik Bag June 28, 2023 | 12:54 pm 1 min read

FIFTY FIFTY files for contract suspension with ATTRAKT

FIFTY FIFTY is one of the top budding K-pop bands and now they are in a legal tussle. The members of the girl group have filed a lawsuit against their agency ATTRAKT demanding temporary suspension of their contracts. The members claimed that the agency failed to maintain financial transparency. Earlier, the agency claimed a third-party firm was trying to poach the singers.

An excerpt from the statement

The members of FIFTY FIFTY hired a law firm named Barun Law, which shared an official statement regarding the same. The statement read, "The four members filed for the temporary suspension of their exclusive contracts with the Seoul Central District Court through their legal representatives on June 19. This is due to ATTRAKT violating the terms of their contract."

Twitter Post

Share this timeline