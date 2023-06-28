Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut to star in Sandeep Singh's untitled magnum opus

June 28, 2023

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most known faces in Bollywood. Be it her films or her fiery controversial opinions, the actor has always been in the limelight. Recently, the actor took to social media and announced her upcoming untitled project with Sandeep Singh. As per reports, the film is in the pre-production stage and will go on floors in 2024.

The film is set to be a big-budget magnum opus. In her tweet, Ranaut stated that this film will be the biggest film of her career. Currently, she is working on Emergency and Tejas. She also has Chandramukhi 2 in her kitty. On the other hand, Singh is busy bankrolling Swatantra Veer Savarkar, Mai Atal Hoon, and Bal Shivaji, among others.

