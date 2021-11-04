Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. on board Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Christopher Nolan's next Oppenheimer is getting star studded with every passing day. At the time of its launch, reports had said Cillian Murphy will be leading the film. After a few days, it was said reputed actress Emily Blunt had joined the project and now recent reports are suggesting that Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon have been added to the film's cast.

Film will be based on nuclear weapon's creation during WWII

Oppenheimer will reportedly narrate how the atomic bomb was developed during World War II. Murphy and Blunt will be seen as J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was a part of the team that had developed the weapon, and his wife, respectively. It's unclear till now what role will Damon and Downey Jr. play in the film. The exact plot has also not been revealed yet.

It will be an adaptation of a Pulitzer Prize-winning book

The movie will be premiered on July 21, 2023. Nolan is also aboard the project as a writer and producer. It's an adaptation of Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. The production of the project is set to kick start early next year. More details are expected to be revealed soon.

Universal Pictures won rights of this project in bidding war

Universal Pictures is distributing this ambitious project. "It's an epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it," said the media company, who won Oppenheimer's rights in a bidding battle that also had Paramount, Sony and Warner Bros. The film is being made on a mammoth budget of $100mn.

Nolan, Warner Bros. have collaborated for the past 20 years

Nolan's partnership with Universal comes after the ace director's split from Warner Bros. Their relationship strained after all the studio's 2021 films premiered on HBO Max the same day they were released on the big screens, which Nolan had objected to. For the unversed, Nolan and Warner Bros. have churned out notable projects like The Dark Knight, Inception, and Tenet in nearly two decades.