ASK Cinemas: Sivakarthikeyan to open his multiplex in Chennai

Written by Aikantik Bag June 15, 2023 | 01:37 pm 1 min read

Sivakarthikeyan to open his multiplex named ASK Cinemas

Multiplexes have been the way of cinema in India for more than a decade now. The style of content saw a huge shift too. As there is a surge in multiplexes, several movie actors are launching their own theaters. Now, Sivakarthikeyan has joined the bandwagon and has collaborated with Asian Cinemas to open his multiplex named ASK Cinemas (Asian Sivakarthikeyan Cinemas) in Chennai.

Other Indian actors to own theaters

Asian Cinemas is a big name in the industry and they have partnered with several stalwarts across industries. Recently, they partnered with Mahesh Babu and Icon Star Allu Arjun to open AMB Cinemas and AAA cinemas, respectively, in Hyderabad. Sunil Narang of Asian Cinemas had talked about ASK Cinemas during the launch event of the previous theaters in Hyderabad.

