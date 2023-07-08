Entertainment

Revathi's birthday special: Actor's top 5 roles you should watch

Written by Namrata Ganguly July 08, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

Actor Revathi's birthday: Her best roles

Revathi, also known as Asha Kelunni Nair, the critically acclaimed Indian actor who predominantly works in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, turned 57 today (July 8). In a career spanning over four decades, she has won several accolades, including three National Film Awards, six Filmfare Awards South, and a Kerala State Film Award. Here are five top roles of Revathi that you shouldn't miss watching.

'Iruvar'

Directed and produced by Mani Ratnam, the 1997 Tamil epic political drama film Iruvar stars Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Revathi, Gautami, Tabu, and Nassar. Inspired by the lives of M Karunanidhi, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa, the film is set against the backdrop of their influential relationship with Tamil Nadu's cinema and Dravidian politics in the '40s.

'Thevar Magan'

Revathi won a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her 1992 Tamil film Thevar Magan. Written and produced by Kamal Haasan and directed by Bharathan, the film stars Sivaji Ganesan, Haasan, Gautami, and Nassar in the lead. It revolves around the son of a respected village chieftain who wants to start a business while his father wants him to help the villagers.

'Bhoothakaalam'

In her 40 years of career, Revathi won her first Kerala State Film Award for the 2022 Malayalam horror film Bhoothakaalam. Written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the film stars Shane Nigam and Revathi in the lead. The film follows the mysterious incidents which unfold after the death of a family member which distort their sense of reality and make them doubt their sanity.

'Kizhakku Vasal'

The 1990 Tamil romantic film Kizhakku Vasal stars Karthik, Revathi, and Khushbu. Revathi received the Tamil Nadu State Award for Best Actress for the film. It revolves around an orphaned child who's brought up by a prostitute. She develops feelings for a young villager while the village chief also likes her and tries to split them up, but they manage to stay together.

'Pudhiya Mugam'

Directed by Suresh Chandra Menon, the 1993 Tamil thriller film Pudhiya Mugam stars Revathi, Suresh Chandra Menon, Vineeth, and Kasthuri. Adapted from the television miniseries Twist of Fate, the film is a story of an assassin linked to Sri Lankan terrorists who gets plastic surgery, joins the Indian army, and becomes a hero for them while reflecting on his past.

