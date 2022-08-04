Entertainment

Sai Pallavi's 'Gargi' is hitting SonyLIV on this date

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 04, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

'Gargi' hit the big screens on July 15.

Sai Pallavi's latest Tamil outing Gargi was released theatrically on July 15 amid huge expectations. The film received positive reviews from fans and critics and reportedly had a decent box office run. And now, the movie is all set to arrive on the OTT platform SonyLIV this month. The streamer announced on Wednesday that Gargi will land on the platform on August 12.

Context Why does this story matter?

Led by Pallavi, an acclaimed actor, Gargi had started making headlines ever since it was announced.

However, owing to the minimal promotional activities by the makers, the buzz around the film was not that high.

But thanks to the positive word-of-mouth reviews, fans have been waiting for it to debut on OTT as the film was not released on many screens.

Announcement SonyLIV announced the news on Wednesday

SonyLIV took to social media on Wednesday and wrote, "Sai Pallavi's #Gargi from Aug 12 #SonyLIV... (sic)," announcing the film's arrival on the platform. Helmed by Gautham Ramachandran, Gargi is presented by Kollywood actor couple Suriya and Jyotika under their production banner 2D Entertainment. Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi, who made her debut as a producer with the film, also plays an important role in it.

Information What is 'Gargi' all about?

Gargi revolves around a woman whose father is arrested for his alleged involvement in a minor's gang-rape case. However, his family believes that he is not involved in the case and fights tooth and nail to prove his innocence. How Gargi (Pallavi) handles the situation with the help of a junior lawyer portrayed by Kaali Venkat makes up the rest of the story.

Details Pallavi will be next seen alongside Sivakarthikeyan

It was recently announced that Pallavi will be starring as the leading lady in Sivakarthikeyan's next film. Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan is bankrolling the yet-to-be-titled project under his Raaj Kamal Films International banner. Rajkumar Periasamy will direct the upcoming film. More details are expected to be announced by the makers soon. Before Gargi, Pallavi was seen in the Telugu romantic drama Virata Parvam.