'Tarla' review: Not Huma, Sharib lends flavor to this biopic

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 07, 2023 | 06:40 pm 3 min read

Piyush Gupta's biopic 'Tarla' features Huma Qureshi and Sharib Hashmi in the lead

Huma Qureshi and Sharib Hashmi starrer Tarla, a biopic on India's most-loved celebrity chef Tarla Dalal, was released on ZEE5 on Friday. Directed by Piyush Gupta, this sweet story of India's legendary culinary expert falls flat for many reasons. Dalal's life revolved around food but this biopic doesn't; it missed out on two essential ingredients- Dalal and her flavors. Read our review.

The formative years of the celebrity chef

It's based on Dalal's journey from being a housewife with a knack for cooking to becoming a top chef in India. The first half is about Dalal inside her kitchen until she starts her cooking classes. From there on, the story plunges to the new heights she reaches where she bags her cookery show while her personal life takes a hit.

There's no 'Tarla' in this film

Qureshi plays the titular character in this biopic but neither does she look like Dalal, nor speak like her. Though she performed her part really well, the "Tarla" factor was missing throughout. I still remember how Dalal used to speak, but despite Qureshi's hard efforts, the accent was missing. Not only in mannerisms, but Qureshi's physical appearance is also different than how Dalal was.

Hashmi is the saving grace

The primary factor behind Dalal's success was her husband Nalin Dalal, who encouraged and supported her at every step. His character is played by Hashmi, and to perfection. Hashmi's simplicity is so soothing that it instantly makes you fall in love. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the star of this biopic was Hashmi who portrayed a progressive husband.

It's a dish served half-baked

Tarla is basically a biopic on Dalal's life but without food. The essential ingredient to her success was missing. Yes, it is about the formative years of Dalal, but I was expecting to see Dalal's magic with the spices once she aged, but with Qureshi in the frame. Unfortunately, so much stress was put on adding drama, that the flavor of food went missing.

Not the lip-smacking dish you would expect

The scene where Dalal recreates Murg Musallam and Chicken 65 as Batata Musallam and Gobhi 65 is my favorite. You'll find many such small sweet moments in the movie. But, more than Dalal's story, it appears to be a silent biopic on her husband. You must watch it for Hashmi as he delivers his best performance. Verdict: It gets 2.5 stars out of 5.

