Written by Aikantik Bag August 11, 2023 | 10:42 am 1 min read

'Jailer' box office collection

Rajinikanth is a megastar for a reason! It seems that age is just a number and the actor is here to stay and slay like a boss. His recent release Jailer was in the buzz for a long time and the film experienced a massive response on its opening day. However, the movie opened to mixed reviews from critics.

Aiming for a humongous collection over the weekend

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Nelson directorial raked in Rs. 44.5 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. This opening day collection includes collections in all languages in India. At the global level, it has performed phenomenally. The cast includes Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mohanlal, among others. At the pan-India level, it will be pitted against Gadar 2 and OMG 2.

