#BoxOfficeCollection: 'RRKPK' shows slight dip; crucial weekend ahead

Written by Aikantik Bag August 11, 2023 | 10:14 am 1 min read

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' box office collection

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been a landmark film in Bollywood. From marking Karan Johar's comeback to marking the return of true-blue Bollywood romances, this film has done it all. At the box office, the romantic drama has been successful and has surpassed the Rs. 200 crore mark globally with ease. The upcoming weekend seems to be quite crucial for the film.

Aiming for the Rs. 150 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Ranveer Singh-headlined movie earned Rs. 3.5 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall it has earned Rs. 121.18 crore in India. There are several big releases this weekend hence it will be a tough spot for this movie. The cast includes Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Churni Ganguly, and Shabana Azmi, among others.

