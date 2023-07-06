Entertainment

Happy birthday, Ranveer Singh: Films that grossed over Rs. 100cr

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 06, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 38th birthday on Thursday (July 6)

He is a powerhouse of acting and energy. Whether it is playing historical characters, a goofy lover, a real-life sportsman, or a budding rapper, there is no role that he can't essay. We're talking about Ranveer Singh, one of Bollywood's most versatile actors. As he turned 38 years old on Thursday, here is a look at his films that earned over Rs. 100 crore.

'Padmaavat'

The biggest blockbuster of Singh's career is the periodical drama Padmaavat. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it grossed over Rs. 300 crore. Co-starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, Singh essayed the role of Allauddin Khilji. It was the first time that Singh was seen in a negative shade, receiving accolades for his performance, especially the Khali Bali Ho Gaya Hai Dil dance.

'Simmba'

The second on the list is Rohit Shetty's directorial, Simmba. It went on to collect over Rs. 240 crore at the box office (gross), only to become the second biggest blockbuster hit of Singh's career. The action comedy-drama also starred Sara Ali Khan in the lead role while it featured Sonu Sood as the antagonist. It is a part of Shetty's cop universe.

'Bajirao Mastani'

Another successful film in Singh's career is Bajirao Mastani which was the second collaboration (after Ram-Leela) between the trio comprising Bhansali, Singh, and Padukone. The lifetime collection of the movie reportedly stands at over Rs. 180 crore. It was released in December 2015, amidst controversies. The film was based on the life of Maratha Prime Minister Bajirao Peshwa I and Mastani, daughter of Chhatrasal.

'Gully Boy'

When Gully Boy was released in February 2019, it collected Rs. 19.40 crore on its opening day. By the end of its first week at the box office, it had raked in Rs. 100 crore. The lifetime collections stood at Rs. 140.25 crore. Starring Singh and Alia Bhatt, the Gully Boy couple will reunite for the upcoming title Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'

Initially titled Ram-Leela, the film's name was changed over objections raised by many. It was released in 2013 and was the first time when the superhit trio of leading actors and the director came to work together. It collected Rs. 116.33 crore as its lifetime collection and is considered a commercially hit film, with the opening day earning of Rs. 16 crore.

