Happy birthday, Angelina Jolie: Revisiting actor's 5 best films

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 04, 2023, 03:15 am 2 min read

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie turned a year older on Sunday (June 2)

All the Angelina Jolie fans out there, we have got your weekend sorted. The actor, known for her versatility and unmissable charm, is celebrating her 48th birthday on Sunday. And to mark the special occasion, we got you a curated list of the best films starring the actor who has several times worn the title of being the highest-paid Hollywood actress. Check it out.

'Maleficent 2' (2019)

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, or Maleficent 2, may not have performed well at the box office, but Jolie certainly did garner praise for her performance. Despite the unfavorable reviews, the film is considered to be one of the best movies of Jolie's career. In fact, her character is also touted as one of the best female Hollywood antiheroes. It was directed by Joachim Ronning.

'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' (2005)

The 2005 action romance-drama is one of the best films of Jolie and her former husband-actor Brad Pitt. Directed by Doug Liman, Mr. & Mrs. Smith saw the ex-couple as lethal assassins. One of the many things that received praise was the chemistry between Jolie and Pitt which came naturally to them. Another thing that made it a hit was its bizarre plot.

'Gia' (1998)

Gia is a biographical film made on Gia Carangi, one of the first supermodels. Jolie essayed the titular character in the film directed by Michael Cristofer. It also starred Faye Dunaway as popular model Wilhelmina Cooper who later went on to start her own agency in New York. Actors Mercedes Ruehl and Elizabeth Mitchell also played key roles in the 1998 movie.

'Girl, Interrupted' (1999)

A year after Gia, Jolie was seen in James Mangold's directorial Girl, Interrupted, which was released in 1999. It is said to be based on the true story of Susanna Kaysen, an American author who was sent to a mental facility. Though the film received mixed reactions from critics, it gained widespread critical acclaim for the performances delivered by Jolie and Winona Ryder.

'Wanted' (2008)

Released in 2008, Wanted was directed by Timur Bekmambetov. Apart from Jolie in the lead, the action thriller also features actors Chris Pratt, James McAvoy, and Morgan Freeman, among others. The film received good reviews from the audience and the critics alike and also did well at the box office. It also bagged a Best Female Performance award for Jolie at MTV Movie Awards.