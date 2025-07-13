This supercar pays homage to McLaren's 1995 Le Mans victory

Lanzante, the British company that ran the 1995 Le Mans-winning McLaren F1 GTR, has unveiled a new supercar to honor the icon. The car, dubbed 95-59, is based on the McLaren 750S but features a more understated carbon-fiber body. Only 59 units of this exclusive model will be produced and each will be priced at over $1 million.

Racing heritage Who is Lanzante? Lanzante is a small British company that specializes in the service and restoration of rare, high-performance cars. The company has a long history in motorsport, with its biggest achievement being the overall win at the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans. This was achieved by the Lanzante-run Kokusai Kaihatsu Racing team with a black McLaren F1 GTR. The new 95-59 supercar pays tribute to this historic victory.

Supercar details Based on the McLaren 750S The 95-59 is said to be based on a "current McLaren platform," which appears to be the McLaren 750S. The bodywork has been reworked with a smoother, subtler front end and an adjustable wing at the rear. It also flaunts C-shaped taillights and a center-mounted exhaust. All these design elements are aimed at keeping the weight around 1,225kg, while delivering an impressive power output of up to 850hp from its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine.