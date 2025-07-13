Page Loader
This supercar pays homage to McLaren's 1995 Le Mans victory
Only 59 units will be made

This supercar pays homage to McLaren's 1995 Le Mans victory

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 13, 2025
02:28 pm
What's the story

Lanzante, the British company that ran the 1995 Le Mans-winning McLaren F1 GTR, has unveiled a new supercar to honor the icon. The car, dubbed 95-59, is based on the McLaren 750S but features a more understated carbon-fiber body. Only 59 units of this exclusive model will be produced and each will be priced at over $1 million.

Racing heritage

Who is Lanzante?

Lanzante is a small British company that specializes in the service and restoration of rare, high-performance cars. The company has a long history in motorsport, with its biggest achievement being the overall win at the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans. This was achieved by the Lanzante-run Kokusai Kaihatsu Racing team with a black McLaren F1 GTR. The new 95-59 supercar pays tribute to this historic victory.

Supercar details

Based on the McLaren 750S

The 95-59 is said to be based on a "current McLaren platform," which appears to be the McLaren 750S. The bodywork has been reworked with a smoother, subtler front end and an adjustable wing at the rear. It also flaunts C-shaped taillights and a center-mounted exhaust. All these design elements are aimed at keeping the weight around 1,225kg, while delivering an impressive power output of up to 850hp from its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine.

Production insights

Three-seat interior layout

The interior of the 95-59 remains a mystery, but its three-seat layout is designed to let in natural light through roof glass panels. The name '95-59' pays homage to the year Lanzante won Le Mans and the number on the victorious car. With only 59 units planned for production, this exclusive supercar is sure to be a collector's item in no time.