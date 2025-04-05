The Yuzu Special Edition also offers accessory options for owners to relive their street-racing dreams. These include a body kit and a cat-back exhaust system with four large silver tailpipe tips.

Essentially, it's an upgraded version of the GR86 Premium with the Performance pack, which includes Sachs dampers and Brembo-sourced brakes.

The car is powered by a 228hp, 2.4-liter flat-four engine linked to a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox.