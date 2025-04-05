This aggressive-looking Toyota car is limited to just 860 units
What's the story
Japanese automaker Toyota has introduced the 2026 GR86 Yuzu Special Edition in the US.
The model takes inspiration from the 2015 Scion FR-S Release Series 1.0 and succeeds the 2025 GR86's Hakone Edition.
The new vehicle pays homage to Toyota's former entry-level brand, Scion, which existed from 2004 until its demise in 2016. It is limited to just 860 units.
Design
A look at the car
The Yuzu Special Edition is a premium version of the GR86, featuring a Performance pack. The car's design pays homage to its Scion ancestor with yellow paint and glossy black exterior accents, and faux-suede inserts in front seats with yellow decor and stitching.
Specifications
Performance and accessories
The Yuzu Special Edition also offers accessory options for owners to relive their street-racing dreams. These include a body kit and a cat-back exhaust system with four large silver tailpipe tips.
Essentially, it's an upgraded version of the GR86 Premium with the Performance pack, which includes Sachs dampers and Brembo-sourced brakes.
The car is powered by a 228hp, 2.4-liter flat-four engine linked to a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox.
Cost
Pricing and availability
The pricing for the 2026 GR86 model line remains undisclosed. However, it is speculated that owing to current trade tensions, there may be a significant price increase.
If tariffs are lifted, the GR86's starting price could remain close to its existing sub-$32,000 (around ₹27.3 lakh) price.
The Yuzu Special Edition could cost slightly more than the current Hakone Edition's $36,405 (roughly ₹31.1 lakh) base cost.