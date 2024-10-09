Summarize Simplifying... In short The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, starting at ₹78.5 lakh, is now available in India.

The car features two 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engines and a powerful 3.0-liter, six-cylinder engine for the top-end model.

The design is inspired by Mercedes-Benz's EQ models, with a larger size and new features like a tri-display setup, a Burmester sound system, and eight airbags including a first-ever front center airbag in a made-in-India Mercedes-Benz.

It gets 3 engine options

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class launched in India at ₹78.5 lakh

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:43 pm Oct 09, 202401:43 pm

What's the story Mercedes-Benz has launched the sixth-generation E-Class sedan in India. The E 200 petrol variant costs ₹78.5 lakh, the E 220d diesel model is priced at ₹81.5 lakh, and the E 450 4Matic carries a price tag of ₹92.5 lakh. The new vehicle's base price is almost ₹2.5 lakh more than its predecessor, and much higher than its direct rival, the BMW 5 Series which retails at ₹72.9 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Production update

Delivery and production details

The delivery of the E 200 model will start this week, while the E 220d will start reaching customers from Diwali. The high-end E 450's deliveries will begin from mid-November. India is the only right-hand-drive market where the long-wheelbase (LWB) version of the E-Class is available. The production of this latest model started at Mercedes-Benz's Chakan facility a few weeks ago.

Powertrains

A look at the engine options

The new E-Class comes with two 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engines: a 204hp turbo-petrol for the E 200, and a 197hp diesel for the E 220d variant. The top-end E 450 gets a powerful 3.0-liter, six-cylinder turbo-petrol mill with an impressive 381hp/500Nm. All three engines get a mild-hybrid system for an extra boost of power and torque, and are paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Vehicle aesthetics

Design of the new E-Class

The new E-Class is a tad bigger than its predecessor, growing in height (by 13mm), length (by 14mm), and wheelbase (by 15mm). The front-end design of the car draws inspiration from Mercedes-Benz's EQ models, and comes with a large chrome grille and an oversized 3D logo. It also gets new S-Class-style flush door handles, 18-inch wheels, LED taillamps with tri-arrow pattern, and heavy chrome on bumpers and sides.

Safety enhancements

Interior and safety features

The interior of the E-Class has been heavily refreshed. It comes with a tri-display setup, including a 14.4-inch central screen, a 12.3-inch passenger display, and a 12.3-inch instrument panel. The car features a Burmester sound system and an optional Chauffer package for added comfort. It is the first made-in-India Mercedes-Benz to get a front center airbag among its eight airbags. The Active Brake Assist system is now standard on this model, and can be customized as per the customer's preference.