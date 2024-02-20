Owners will be notified before April 9

Mercedes-Benz recalls over 12,000 vehicles in the US: Here's why

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:22 pm Feb 20, 202404:22 pm

What's the story Mercedes-Benz is recalling around 12,191 vehicles in the US, including various CLS, E-Class, and AMG GT 4-Door models, due to a potential fire hazard. The problem originated from a faulty 48V ground connection and came to light, back in late 2022 after customers reported multiple warning messages. The affected vehicles were produced between October 21 of 2021, and April 4, 2023.

Investigation reveals insufficiently tightened ground connection

The automaker discovered that a ground connection for the 48V battery system tightened improperly, might be causing these warning messages. The recall notice cautions that if the ground cable isn't securely fastened, it could result in higher electrical resistance and heat in the connection, possibly leading to a fire. If a vehicle experiences a system error because of this issue, warning messages pertaining to the 48V onboard power supply will appear in the instrument cluster.

Dealerships notified, owners to be alerted soon

Mercedes-Benz dealerships were informed of the recall on February 16 this year, and owners will be notified before April 9. To address the problem, dealers will inspect the bolt torque of the 48V connection, and tighten it if needed. Owners are encouraged to reach out to their local dealers for more information and to arrange the necessary repairs. Mercedes-Benz has expressed its dedication to ensuring customer safety and satisfaction and has also apologized for any inconvenience this recall may cause.

There's a separate recall order for 15,000 cars

Mercedes-Benz USA has issued another recall order for 15,502 vehicles. This includes the 2020 GLC 350e, 2019-2022 GLC 300, and the 2020-2022 AMG GLC 43 models. In the affected cars, the headlamps have been incorrectly adjusted too high. This might cause glare for oncoming traffic and result in an accident. The company estimates the defect rate to be 100%. Car owners will be officially notified on or before March 1, 2024.