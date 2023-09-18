Mercedes-Maybach GLS is a favorite of Bollywood celebrities: Here's why

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 18, 2023 | 05:35 pm 2 min read

Stars like Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Ayushmann Khurrana own the car

The Bollywood clientele for Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV just got bigger. Actor Taapsee Pannu has brought home a silver-colored model, while Rakul Preet Singh purchased a unit adorned in black. The duo has now joined celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Ayushmann Khurrana in snagging the stunning vehicle. Here are the reasons why Maybach GLS is a favorite among Bollywood stars.

The car has an impressive road presence

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS boasts an expansive chromed grille with stylish vertical bars, retractable illuminated running boards, and 23-inch multi-spoke forged wheels. The dual-tone paint finish in five color options as well as tailpipe trim elements and underride guard finished in chrome, lend to its regal appearance. Buyers can also get a chrome finish around the windows and roof rails for added road presence.

What about the interiors?

The interior of Maybach GLS has been designed keeping the comfort of passengers in mind. They SUV provides Nappa leather upholstery in three different shades, bucket-style seats, and four different trims for the dashboard. A panoramic sunroof, executive seats in the rear with a recline function, an illuminated stowage compartment, temperature-controlled cup holders, and a wireless phone charging facility seal the deal.

ADAS suite ensures the passengers' safety

The Maybach GLS gets a single display for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system. It spans across the dashboard. Multiple airbags, a Parking Package with a 360-degree-view camera, Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, and PRE-SAFE seatbelts ensure the safety of the passengers. The Driving Assistance Plus suite of ADAS facilities ensures that the passengers reach their destination feeling relaxed.

It has a top speed of 250km/h

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV draws power from a 4.0-liter petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 557hp and a peak torque of 730Nm. The mill is mated to a 9G-TRONIC automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. The car sprints from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds and has a top speed of 250km/h. It also gets a 48V mild-hybrid system.

How much does it cost?

In India, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV is available in a single fully loaded variant. The premium vehicle carries a price tag of Rs. 2.92 crore (ex-showroom) on our shores. It has been up for grabs since 2021.

