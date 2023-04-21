Auto

Top features of Mercedes-Benz EQS Manufaktur Signature Edition, explained

Top features of Mercedes-Benz EQS Manufaktur Signature Edition, explained

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 21, 2023, 01:06 pm 2 min read

Mercedes-Benz EQS Manufaktur Signature Edition features a panoramic sunroof (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German marque Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the Manufaktur Signature Edition of its flagship electric sedan, the EQS, for the global markets. The special edition model will be offered in four unique color schemes called the Silicon Grey Non-Metallic, Rubellite Red Metallic, Night Black Magno, and Kalahari Gold Magno. Deliveries of the uber-luxurious version are expected to begin by late 2023.

Why does this story matter?

The electric mobility division of Mercedes-Benz, the EQ, represents two values deeply rooted in the company: emotion and intelligence.

However, to increase its luxury quotient, the carmaker has introduced a special Manufaktur Signature Edition model for its flagship sedan offering, the EQS.

The special edition EV model features a few high-end touches such as unique color schemes and hand-stitched Nappa leather upholstery.

The sedan sports digital LED headlights and 20-inch designer wheels

EQS Manufaktur Signature Edition in Silicon Grey Non-Metallic paint scheme

On the design front, the Mercedes-Benz EQS Manufaktur Signature Edition remains largely identical to the standard model. However, the EV is offered in four unique paint schemes to differentiate it from the standard model. It features digital LED headlights, full-width DRLs, a closed-off grille, a sloping roofline, flush-fitted door handles, flared wheel arches, and 20-inch designer wheels. Connected LED taillamps grace the rear end.

It gets Nappa leather upholstery and a high-gloss Manufaktur logo

On the inside, the Mercedes-Benz EQS Manufaktur Signature Edition gets diamond-quilted Nappa leather upholstery in Rose Grey, Deep White, Yacht Blue, Tobacco Brown, and Mystic Red colors. It features a two-tone leather-wrapped steering wheel, a high-gloss Manufaktur logo on the center console, high-pile carpet floor mats, headrest pillows with microfiber covering, and a key finished in Rose Gold and High-Gloss Black.

The special edition model features various ADAS functions

For the safety of the passengers, the Mercedes-Benz EQS Manufaktur Signature Edition comes equipped with a suite of ADAS functions. The list includes Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, ATTENTION ASSIST, Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function, Active Blind Spot Assist with exit warning function, and Evasive Steering Assist. For additional protection, it gets nine airbags.

It delivers a claimed range of up to 857km

Powering the Mercedes-Benz EQS Manufaktur Signature Edition are dual electric motors linked to a large 107.8kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup develops 523hp/855Nm. The e-sedan has a claimed driving range of up to 857km on a single charge.