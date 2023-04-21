Auto

How will the Citroen C3 Aircross differ from C3 micro-SUV

Citroen is gearing up to introduce the C3 Aircross in India on April 27. The seven-seater SUV will be based on the same CMP modular platform as its siblings, the C3 micro-SUV and eC3 EV models. Apart from the quirky design cues, the mid-size SUV is also expected to borrow the 1.2-liter turbo-petrol powertrain from the standard C3 model.

After a relatively slow start in the Indian market with the C5 Aircross, the French carmaker came back with a bang with its entry-level SUV, the C3.

With overall positive feedback for the micro-SUV from critics and customers alike, Citroen has decided to further increase its appeal by introducing a mid-size, seven-seater version.

Now, the company has teased the car ahead of its debut.

The SUV will flaunt split-type LED DRLs and designer wheels

Apart from the silhouette and the quirky design philosophy, the upcoming C3 Aircross will likely retain the front fascia from its sibling. The SUV will feature bumper-mounted headlights with split-type DRLs, a sleek grille, a wide air dam, silvered skid plates, a raked windscreen, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler and wrap-around taillights will grace the rear end.

It will get a spacious seven-seater cabin

To differentiate from the standard C3 model, the C3 Aircross will likely feature a minimalist design philosophy for its seven-seater cabin. We expect the SUV to get a dual-tone dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, keyless entry, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, multiple USB ports for charging, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel. Passengers' safety would be ensured by multiple airbags.

It will be offered with the same 1.2-liter engine

The Citroen C3 Aircross will likely be powered by the same 1.2-liter, liquid-cooled, turbo-petrol engine from the C3 micro-SUV. However, we expect the mill to be tuned differently to handle the added weight of the mid-size SUV. An AMT gearbox might also be offered.

Who is the Citroen C3 Aircross for?

Citroen is expected to announce the pricing and availability details of the C3 Aircross at its launch event on April 27. Unlike the entry-level C3 micro-SUV, the Aircross model will offer a premium and upmarket feel with various feel-good features. The mid-size SUV will be suitable for people looking for a decent-sized family car with a quirky design, spacious cabin, and capable powertrain.