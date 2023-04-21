Auto

2023 Lexus RX v/s 2024 BMW X5: Which is better

2023 Lexus RX v/s 2024 BMW X5: Which is better

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 21, 2023, 03:10 am 3 min read

Both SUVs are equipped with ADAS functions

Luxury carmaker Lexus has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the RX in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 95.8 lakh (ex-showroom). The coupe-SUV is offered in two trim levels: RX 350h and RX 500h F SPORT Performance. It goes up against the BMW X5 on our shore. Which one of these two mid-size SUVs makes more sense?

Why does this story matter?

Lexus RX, in its fifth-generation avatar, is the newest to join the ever-expanding list of SUVs in India. It competes in the mid-size luxury SUV segment on our shores.

However, it won't be smooth sailing for the newcomer, as the segment is dominated by the BMW X5.

Can the Japanese fighter take down the established German brawler for the top spot? Let's find out.

Lexus RX looks more appealing with its angular design language

The 2023 Lexus RX features the signature 'spindle grille,' sleek LED headlights with boomerang-shaped DRLs, a sloping roofline, black roof rails, 19-inch alloy wheels, a roof-mounted spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, and connected LED taillamps. The 2024 BMW X5 sports a long and sculpted hood, a chromed kidney grille, sweptback LED headlights, arrowhead-shaped DRLs, roof rails, dual exhaust tips, and designer alloy wheels.

BMW X5 has overall larger dimensions

Lexus RX is 4,890mm long, 1,920mm wide, 1,695mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,850mm. In comparison, the BMW X5 has an overall length of 4,922mm, a width of 2,218mm, a height of 1,745mm, and a wheelbase of 2,975mm.

The X5 packs more powerful engine options

The Lexus RX is backed by a 2.4-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine (366hp/460Nm) and a 2.5-liter, inline-four petrol mill with a mild-hybrid system (266hp/242Nm). The BMW X5 is offered with a 3.0-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol motor (375hp/519Nm); a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-six mill (483hp/700Nm); and a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 unit (523hp/750Nm). While the former gets a CVT transmission, the latter has an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Both SUVs feature a panoramic sunroof and premium upholstery

Lexus RX has a sporty yet luxurious five-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a head-up display, a wireless charger, and a 14.0-inch infotainment panel. BMW X5 features a five-seater cabin with premium upholstery, 15-color ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and a single curved glass unit for the 14.9-inch instrument cluster and 12.3-inch iDrive 8 infotainment system.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2023 Lexus RX ranges between Rs. 95.8 lakh and Rs. 1.18 crore, while the 2024 BMW X5 can be yours between Rs. 98.5 lakh and Rs. 1 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the X5 makes more sense on our shores, with its butch-looking design, tech-forward cabin, capable powertrain options, and overall larger dimension at a competitive price point.