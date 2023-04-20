Auto

New-generation Velar will be the first pure-electric Land Rover car

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 20, 2023, 04:59 pm 2 min read

New-generation Range Rover Velar will be underpinned by the EMA platform. Representative image (Photo credit: Range Rover)

Legendary SUV specialist Land Rover is gearing up to enter the world of pure electric mobility with its upcoming Velar model. Apart from this, the company has also confirmed that the next-generation Evoque and Discovery Sport will be electric-only models. The British brand is planning to invest £15 billion over the next five years for the electrification push.

Why does this story matter?

With electrification and sustainability becoming the need of the hour in the automotive industry, many carmakers are rapidly expanding their portfolio with new Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

Jaguar Land Rover or JLR has decided to join the bandwagon with all-electric versions of the Evoque, Velar, and Discovery Sport soon.

The company is planning to upgrade its Halewood Merseyside plant to support EV production.

The SUV will be underpinned by the EMA platform

The upcoming Range Rover Velar EV will be underpinned by the brand's all-new Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) platform. We expect the e-SUV to feature a muscular clamshell hood, redesigned LED headlamps, a closed-off grille, redesigned bumpers, a wide air dam, flush-fitted door handles, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. The rear end of the EV will get wrap-around LED taillights.

It will be equipped with multiple airbags and ADAS functions

The interiors of the Range Rover Velar EV are yet to be finalized. We believe that the SUV will get a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, a digital instrument cluster, and a floating-type Pivi Pro infotainment panel. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and ADAS functions.

It will be backed by a capable electric powertrain

The technical details of the upcoming Range Rover Velar EV are yet to be disclosed by Land Rover. We expect the e-SUV to draw power from a single- or dual-motor setup that will be linked to a large Lithium-ion battery pack.

Should you wait for the Range Rover Velar EV?

The upcoming Range Rover Velar EV is still in the early development stages, with the final production version expected to arrive in late 2024. While Land Rover is late to the electrification party, we believe that the Velar EV will be a game changer when it arrives. If you are looking for a premium e-SUV, then you should wait for it.