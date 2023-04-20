Is Tata Altroz iCNG better than Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG
Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has updated its iCNG line-up in India with the Altroz. The order books for the premium hatchback are now open against a token amount of Rs. 21,000. The carmaker is aiming to challenge the reigning champion, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG. Can the newcomer take down the established champion in the CNG hatchback category? Let's find out.
Why does this story matter?
- With the rising cost of petrol and diesel in India, many carmakers are opting to switch to alternative fuel options such as CNG.
- Maruti Suzuki is the largest automaker in the CNG segment with its tried-and-tested S-CNG technology. However, the leader is now being challenged by the likes of Hyundai and Tata Motors.
- The new Altroz iCNG will appeal to a wider audience base.
Tata Altroz iCNG looks more pleasing
Tata Altroz iCNG gets a sculpted hood, swept-back projector headlamps, bumper-mounted fog lamps with LED DRLs, a blacked-out grille, and wrap-around taillamps. Maruti Suzuki S-CNG sports a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-surrounded mesh grille, a wide air dam, and LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flares wheel arches, and wrap-around LED taillights. Both cars ride on 16-inch designer alloy wheels.
Altroz has overall larger dimensions
Tata Altroz iCNG is 3,990mm long, 1,755mm wide, 1,523mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,501mm. While the Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG has an overall length of 3,990mm, a width of 1,745mm, a height of 1,500mm, and a wheelbase of 2,520mm.
Both cars feature fabric upholstery and automatic climate control
Tata Altroz iCNG features a dual-tone dashboard, fabric upholstery, keyless entry, automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG gets a dual-tone black and blue dashboard, leatherette upholstery, a head-up display, keyless entry, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ABS.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG packs a marginally more powerful engine
Tata Altroz iCNG is backed by a 1.2-liter, 'Revotron,' bi-fuel engine that puts out a maximum power of 76hp and a peak torque of 97Nm. Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG is powered by a 1.2-liter, inline-four, K-series mill that generates 76.4hp of maximum power and 98.5Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox on both hatchbacks.
Which one should you buy?
In India, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG ranges between Rs. 8.35 lakh and Rs. 9.28 lakh, while the Tata Altroz iCNG is expected to start at around Rs. 7.3 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Baleno S-CNG makes more sense on our shores, with its tried-and-tested K-series engine and Maruti Suzuki's better reach of service network than Tata Motors.