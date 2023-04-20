Auto

Is Tata Altroz iCNG better than Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 20, 2023, 03:05 pm 3 min read

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has updated its iCNG line-up in India with the Altroz. The order books for the premium hatchback are now open against a token amount of Rs. 21,000. The carmaker is aiming to challenge the reigning champion, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG. Can the newcomer take down the established champion in the CNG hatchback category? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

With the rising cost of petrol and diesel in India, many carmakers are opting to switch to alternative fuel options such as CNG.

Maruti Suzuki is the largest automaker in the CNG segment with its tried-and-tested S-CNG technology. However, the leader is now being challenged by the likes of Hyundai and Tata Motors.

The new Altroz iCNG will appeal to a wider audience base.

Tata Altroz iCNG looks more pleasing

Tata Altroz iCNG gets a sculpted hood, swept-back projector headlamps, bumper-mounted fog lamps with LED DRLs, a blacked-out grille, and wrap-around taillamps. Maruti Suzuki S-CNG sports a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-surrounded mesh grille, a wide air dam, and LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flares wheel arches, and wrap-around LED taillights. Both cars ride on 16-inch designer alloy wheels.

Altroz has overall larger dimensions

Tata Altroz iCNG is 3,990mm long, 1,755mm wide, 1,523mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,501mm. While the Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG has an overall length of 3,990mm, a width of 1,745mm, a height of 1,500mm, and a wheelbase of 2,520mm.

Both cars feature fabric upholstery and automatic climate control

Tata Altroz iCNG features a dual-tone dashboard, fabric upholstery, keyless entry, automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG gets a dual-tone black and blue dashboard, leatherette upholstery, a head-up display, keyless entry, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ABS.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG packs a marginally more powerful engine

Tata Altroz iCNG is backed by a 1.2-liter, 'Revotron,' bi-fuel engine that puts out a maximum power of 76hp and a peak torque of 97Nm. Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG is powered by a 1.2-liter, inline-four, K-series mill that generates 76.4hp of maximum power and 98.5Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox on both hatchbacks.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG ranges between Rs. 8.35 lakh and Rs. 9.28 lakh, while the Tata Altroz iCNG is expected to start at around Rs. 7.3 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Baleno S-CNG makes more sense on our shores, with its tried-and-tested K-series engine and Maruti Suzuki's better reach of service network than Tata Motors.