Auto

BUGATTI teases track-only 'Bolide': What to expect from the hypercar

BUGATTI teases track-only 'Bolide': What to expect from the hypercar

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 20, 2023, 01:39 pm 2 min read

BUGATTI Bolide will feature forged alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport tires (Photo credit: BUGATTI)

French marque BUGATTI has teased the upcoming track-only hypercar, the Bolide, ahead of its official debut. It will be produced in a limited run of just 40 units, making it a super-exclusive model. Based on the Chiron, the race-track-focused coupe will be the lightest and fastest supercar to roll out of the company's Molsheim-based factory, when launched.

Why does this story matter?

Known for creating some of the most powerful hypercars across the globe, BUGATTI has been expanding the CHIRON range with new variants and one-off models.

While the upcoming Bolide does not fall under the CHIRON's line-up, it is heavily based on the street-focused coupe.

The track-only four-wheeler will feature the iconic 8.0-liter, quad-turbocharged W16 engine that will make 1,577hp in the final production avatar.

The hypercar will have carbon fiber body panels

To keep the kerb weight down, the upcoming BUGATTI Bolide will be using carbon fiber and aerospace-grade titanium alloy for almost every body panel and the monocoque frame. It will feature a muscular hood, an enlarged horseshoe grille, active aero vents on the front fenders, X-shaped LED headlights, an aggressive front air splitter, forged alloy wheels, a sloping roofline, and a large rear wing.

It will get racing-style bucket seats and multi-point seatbelts

The interiors of the BUGATTI Bolide are yet to be revealed by the supercar maker. We expect the track-only hypercar to get two racing-style bucket seats with Alcantara upholstery, multi-point seatbelts, a multifunctional yoke-type steering wheel, and a small MID display in place of the instrument cluster. To ensure the passengers' safety, the coupe will get an FIA-approved roll cage.

The car will draw power from an 8.0-liter, W16 engine

On the performance front, the upcoming BUGATTI Bolide will be backed by the iconic 8.0-liter, quad-turbocharged, W16 petrol engine. The mill will put out a maximum power of 1,577hp and a peak torque of 1,850Nm. The coupe will have a top speed of 500km/h.

BUGATTI Bolide: Pricing and availability

BUGATTI first revealed the Bolide concept in 2021. The carmaker will only be producing 40 units of the hypercar for the global markets. Each unit of the track-only model will cost €4 million (approximately Rs. 36 crore). The production of the coupe is expected to begin soon, with the deliveries beginning by late 2024.