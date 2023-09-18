Tata Punch EV to debut soon: What to expect

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 18, 2023 | 12:12 pm 2 min read

Tata Punch EV might boast a sunroof

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors is set to launch the highly anticipated Punch EV in India in the coming days. The Punch EV will feature unique styling elements, upgraded features, and shall offer a competitive edge against rivals like the Citroen eC3. The vehicle will borrow a host of upgrades from the facelifted Nexon EV. So, what to expect from the four-wheeler? Let us find out.

What about its design and features?

The upcoming Tata Punch EV will boast a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system on higher variants and possibly a sunroof. Spy shots reveal an LED headlamp setup as well as a Nexon-like steering wheel bearing an illuminated logo. The Punch EV is expected to be positioned between the Tiago EV hatchback and the Nexon EV MR in Tata's lineup.

What about its performance?

Tata Motors aims to launch four new electric SUVs by early 2024, starting with the Punch EV. Built on the ALFA platform with Tata's Gen-2 EV architecture, the Punch's EV version will feature a liquid-cooled battery, a charging socket on the front bumper, and a permanent magnet synchronous motor powering the front wheels. The vehicle will also flaunt a different design for the alloy wheels, and disc brakes on all four rims.

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the Tata Punch EV in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it should be priced competitively against the Citroen eC3, which costs between Rs. 11.50-12.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

