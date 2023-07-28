Order books open for Ather 450S e-scooter: What to expect

Auto

Order books open for Ather 450S e-scooter: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 28, 2023 | 12:34 pm 2 min read

Ather 450S will feature an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Ather Energy)

Bengaluru-based Ather Energy is all set to launch the 450S in India on August 3. Order books for the upcoming e-scooter are now open against a token amount of Rs. 2,500. The EV is expected to be a more affordable version of its high-performance sibling, the 450X. The automaker is claiming a range of up to 115km per charge. Here's what we can expect.

Why does this story matter?

Since its inception in 2016, Ather Energy has been known as the torch-bearer in the performance-oriented electric scooter segment in India. The company has developed its own charging infrastructure with over 900 fast-charging stations. Its 450 range of e-scooters has developed a cult-like following on our shores. To increase its popularity, the EV maker is now planning to introduce an affordable 450S model.

The EV will flaunt an apron-mounted headlight and designer wheels

The upcoming Ather 450S will retain the overall silhouette of the 450X. It will feature an apron-mounted LED headlight, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a flat footboard, a flush-fitted side stand, a single-piece stepped-up seat, tapering body panels, and a sleek LED taillamp. The EV will likely house a full-color TFT instrument cluster and would ride on designer alloy wheels.

The scooter will get a Combined Braking System (CBS)

To ensure the safety of the rider, the new Ather 450S will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS), regenerative braking, and riding modes. The suspension duties on the e-scooter should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

It will deliver a claimed range of up to 115km

The upcoming Ather 450S will draw power from a PMS electric motor linked to a 3kWh battery pack. The EV maker claims a range of up to 115km on a single charge. The EV will have a top speed of 90km/h.

How much will the Ather 450S cost?

Ather Energy will disclose the pricing and availability details of the 450S at its launch event on August 3. We expect the upcoming e-scooter to be priced at around Rs. 1.2 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The affordable EV will primarily rival the Ola S1 Air on our shores and shall be targeted at first-time e-scooter buyers.

Share this timeline