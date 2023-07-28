Track-only Ford Mustang Dark Horse R revealed: Check best features

Auto

Track-only Ford Mustang Dark Horse R revealed: Check best features

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 28, 2023 | 11:26 am 3 min read

Ford Mustang Dark Horse R features an FIA-approved roll cage (Photo credit: Ford)

Ford has taken the wraps off the track-only Mustang Dark Horse R race car with the intention to start its own one-make racing series called the Mustang Challenge. Sanctioned by the IMSA (International Motor Sports Association), the racing series will be handled by Ford Performance Racing School in the US. Here's a look at the best features of the high-performance coupe.

Why does this story matter?

Ford Performance is known for developing some of the finest track-focused muscle cars. The motorsport division was founded in 1901 by Henry Ford and was formerly known as Ford Racing. The division has multiple victories in NASCAR, Formula One, and V8 Supercar series under its belt. Now, the brand is planning to start its own one-make racing series with Mustang Dark Horse R.

The coupe features 19-inch forged wheels and sleek LED headlamps

The Ford Mustang Dark Horse R retains the overall design of the standard Dark Horse model. It features a muscular hood with functional air vents, revised bumpers with reinforced jacking points and tow hooks, a large blacked-out grille, flared wheel arches, and 19-inch "R1 Flow-Formed" forged wheels with bespoke Michelin slick tires. Signature LED taillamps and a large boot-mounted spoiler grace the rear end.

It gets a unique MoTeC data display and logging system

Designed primarily for track use, the Ford Mustang Dark Horse R comes equipped with a unique MoTeC data display and logging system to record and display racing telemetry. The driver can control various functions using multiple toggle switches and buttons.

It sports an FIA-approved roll cage and Sparco-sourced racing harness

On the inside, the Ford Mustang Dark Horse R comes equipped with an FIA-approved roll cage. It gets a bucket-type Recaro racing seat with a Sparco-sourced multi-point racing harness, a quick-release steering wheel and fire suppression system, and safety nets from Safecraft to ensure the safety of the driver. For driver's comfort, the race car features a racing-derived climate control system.

It is backed by a 5.0-liter V8 engine

Powering the Ford Mustang Dark Horse R is a 5.0-liter, 'Coyote,' naturally-aspirated, V8 engine from the standard model. In its racing avatar, it develops over 500hp. It gets a Tremec 3160 manual transmission, along with a Torsen-sourced limited-slip differential at the rear.

How much does the Ford Mustang Dark Horse R cost?

To bring home the track-only Ford Mustang Dark Horse R, potential buyers will have to shell out $145,000 (approximately Rs. 1.19 crore) over the $59,270 (about Rs. 48.75 lakh) price tag of the standard Dark Horse model. The race car is specifically designed for the upcoming IMSA-sanctioned one-make racing series. Deliveries are expected to start in 2024, ahead of the Mustang Challenge races.

Poll If not the Ford Mustang Dark Horse R, which other race car caught your attention?

Share this timeline