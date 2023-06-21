Auto

2024 Toyota Alphard, Vellfire minivans go official: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 21, 2023 | 05:58 pm 2 min read

2024 Toyota Alphard, Vellfire have sliding doors (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automaker Toyota has revealed its fourth-generation Alphard and Vellfire minivans. They can be bought outright or owned through a subscription service in the global markets. As for the highlights, both vehicles have aggressive appearances and opulent cabins with an assortment of tech-based facilities, including ambient lighting. Under the hood, they draw power from petrol as well as petrol-hybrid powertrains.

Why does this story matter?

The 2024 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire sit on the TNGA-K platform shared with the Lexus LM. They are the first Toyota models to feature steps on both left and right sliding doors. The "luxury saloons" are now available with hybrid powertrains, and should witness decent sales globally. We also hope to see them arrive in India via the completely built unit (CBU) route.

The minivans have gigantic grilles and sliding doors

The 2024 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire have a sculpted bonnet, a massive grille with slats, wide air dams, and tri-block swept-back headlights. They are flanked by black pillars, ORVMs, sliding doors, side steppers, and stylish multi-spoke wheels. A shark-fin antenna and wrap-around taillamps grace the rear. As for the dimensions, they are 4,995mm long, 1,850mm wide, and have a wheelbase of 3,000mm.

Multiple powertrain options are available

The 2024 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire are offered with a 250hp, hybrid powertrain featuring a 2.5-liter petrol engine and a 2.4-liter turbocharged, four-cylinder mill linked to a hybrid setup (275hp/430Nm). The Alphard also gets a 2.5-liter, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder motor that generates 180hp/235Nm. Transmission duties on the MPVs are taken care of by an 8-speed automatic, a CVT, and an e-CVT gearbox.

The vehicles have 6 seats and pull-down sunshades

The 2024 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire have a six-seater cabin with a 2+2+2 layout, featuring a huge overhead console with lighting and ventilation controls, pull-down sunshades, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. They house a digital instrument cluster and a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.

2024 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire: Pricing

In Japan, the 2024 Toyota Alphard carries a starting price tag of 5,400,000 yen (around Rs. 31.2 lakh), while the Vellfire minivan begins at 6,550,000 yen (roughly Rs. 37.8 lakh). Their bookings are now open.

