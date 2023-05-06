Auto

Super-exclusive Hurtan Grand Albaycin goes official: Check top features

Super-exclusive Hurtan Grand Albaycin goes official: Check top features

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 06, 2023, 11:50 am 2 min read

Hurtan Grand Albaycin rolls on designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: Hurtan Automobile)

Spanish carmaker Hurtan Automobile has revealed the limited-run Grand Albaycin, specifically for the UAE market. Only 30 units of the super-exclusive roadster will be made. The sports car is available in three variants namely Heritage Finish, Bespoke Finish, and Special Edition 30th Anniversary (which is limited to just six units). The vintage-styled car is based on the iconic Mazda MX-5 model.

Why does this story matter?

Founded in 1992 by Juan Hurtado González, Hurtan Automobile is known for creating some of the most quirky-looking retro-inspired cars with modern features.

The company introduced the Albaycín model in 2008 based on the Mazda MX-5, which is popularly called the Miata.

Now, to commemorate the brand's 30th anniversary and its entry into the UAE market, a limited-run Grand Albaycin has been introduced.

The roadster features vintage-styled curved body panels

On the design front, the Hurtan Grand Albaycin flaunts vintage-styled curved body panels that take inspiration from the Al-Andalus region. The sports car features circular LED headlamp units, a chromed grille with vertical slats, floating-type auxiliary lights, a wide air dam, a swooping beltline, door-mounted ORVMs, a raked windscreen, and a sloping rear end. The car also gets round LED taillamps.

The car gets wooden veneers and perforated leather upholstery

On the inside, the special-edition Hurtan Grand Albaycin has a sporty yet luxurious two-seater cabin. It has perforated leather upholstery on the minimalist dashboard, racing-style bucket seats, and door panels, wooden veneers, automatic climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel, gear, and handbrake lever, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

It hits a top speed of 219km/h

Powering the super-exclusive Hurtan Grand Albaycin is either a 1.5-liter or a 2.0-liter, inline-four, naturally-aspirated, petrol engine that put out 132hp/152Nm and 184hp/205Nm respectively. Transmission duties are handled by either a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. It reaches a top speed of 219km/h.

Why should you choose the Hurtan Grand Albaycin?

The pricing details of the super-exclusive Hurtan Grand Albaycin have not been revealed by the automaker. For reference, the brand had asked for a starting price of $64,740 (approximately Rs. 52.91 lakh) for the standard Albaycin. In our opinion, the Grand Albaycin will be a good addition to your collection, if you are looking for a modern car with retro-inspired looks.