How does 2025 MINI Cooper differ from the current model

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 12, 2023, 11:58 am 2 min read

2025 MINI Cooper gets all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: MINI)

Legendary carmaker MINI has taken the wraps off the new iteration of its iconic model, the Cooper, for the global markets. The refreshed hatchback retains a few classic MINI design cues and features smooth-looking body panels, along with sharply-cut LED taillamps, an octagonal grille, and designer alloy wheels. But how does the 2025 version differ from the 2023 model? Here's our comparison.

Originally introduced in the 1960s, the MINI Cooper is considered an icon in British automotive history. It was one of the early models to use the space-saving transverse engine layout, along with a front-wheel-drive setup.

Later revived by the German car marque BMW in the early 2000s, the hatchback will now be seen in an all-new fourth-generation avatar, set to arrive in 2025.

The car has an octagonal grille and LED taillights

While retaining the overall silhouette of the current generation model, the 2025 MINI Cooper showcases the brand's new design philosophy, similar to the Concept Aceman. It features smooth-looking body panels, oval-shaped LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, an octagonal grille, a wide air dam, ORVMs, and designer wheels. The rear end of the hatchback gets a modern interpretation of the "Union Jack" LED taillights.

The hatchback will get a panoramic sunroof and bucket-type seats

The interiors of the 2025 MINI Cooper are under wraps. However, we expect the three-door hatchback to feature a minimalist dashboard design with quirky inserts and multicolor ambient lighting, a head-up display, multi-zone climate control, bucket-type front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument console, and a large infotainment panel. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

It will get ICE and electric powertrain options

The technical details of the 2025 Cooper will be disclosed by MINI at the launch event expected sometime in late 2023. However, we know the upcoming model will be offered with a choice of petrol-powered ICE engines as well as a pure electric powertrain.

What to expect from the 2025 MINI Cooper?

The pricing and availability details of the 2025 MINI Cooper shall be announced by the British carmaker at the time of launch. With sharper looks and capable powertrain options, the fourth-generation hatchback is expected to become a popular choice for automotive enthusiasts across the globe. We expect it to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 41.2 lakh in India.