Auto

Porsche Panamera Turbo S v/s Mercedes-AMG GT 63 SE PERFORMANCE

Porsche Panamera Turbo S v/s Mercedes-AMG GT 63 SE PERFORMANCE

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 12, 2023, 03:10 am 3 min read

Both cars get 21-inch wheels

German firm Mercedes-Benz has finally introduced its AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE car in the Indian market. The car has a regal look and a powerful plug-in hybrid powertrain. It also gets a luxurious cabin with many tech-based facilities. Here, the super sedan goes against Porsche's stylish Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid model. So, which one should you choose?

The AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE looks more attractive

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE has a chromed grille with slats, a sloping roofline, a lengthy hood, swept-back LED headlights, 20/21-inch alloy wheels, quad exhaust tips, and a flap on the rear bumper that houses a charging port. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid offers eye-shaped LED headlights, LED taillamps, a sloping roofline, a massive air vent, door-mounted ORVMs, and 21-inch star-spoked alloy rims.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE has bigger dimensions

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE is 5,054mm long, has a wheelbase of 2,951mm, and stores 73 liters of fuel. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid has a length of 5,049mm, a wheelbase of 2,950mm, and a fuel storage capacity of 80 liters.

From a panoramic sunroof to a flat-bottom steering wheel

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE offers a gray-colored four-seater cabin with a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, four circular AC vents on the dashboard, red accents, and a center console with an armrest. Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid gets a blacked-out cabin with silver accents, a three-spoke steering wheel, and a minimalist dashboard with a clock on it. Both cars come with a panoramic sunroof.

What about technology features?

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE comes with auto climate control, joint display for the 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system, a head-up display, a 14-speaker sound system, and buttons on the center console to select the 'sound' experience. Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is offered with a head-up display, semi-digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment panel, and a 6-speaker audio system.

Take a look at the safety features

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE comes with Active Parking Assist, Active Brake Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, a 360-degree-view camera, and multiple airbags for the passengers' safety. Meanwhile, the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid offers Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection, High Beam Assist, and 10 airbags.

The AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE is more powerful

GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE packs a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine, an electric motor, and 6.1kWh battery. The setup makes 831.4hp/1,470Nm. The four-wheeler sprints from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds and has a top -peed of 316km/h. Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid gets a 4.0-liter V8 petrol mill linked to an e-motor (542hp/770Nm). It accelerates from 0-100km/h in 5.3 seconds and attains a top-speed of 315km/h.

Which one is a better buy?

In India, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE carries a price tag of Rs. 3.3 crore, while the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is priced at Rs. 2.73 crore. The Panamera is cheaper. However, our vote is in favor of the AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE for its better looks, larger dimensions, and superior performance, when compared to its rival.