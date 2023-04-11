Auto

How Keeway K300 R fares against TVS Apache RR 310

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 11, 2023, 06:37 pm 2 min read

Both bikes get a digital intrument cluster

Hungarian bikemaker Keeway has slashed the price of its K300 R in India by a massive Rs. 55,000. To recall, the bike was introduced here last year. It has a fully-faired look, full-LED illumination, and a 292.4cc, liquid-cooled engine. In our market, it takes on TVS Motor Company's Apache RR 310 model. So, which one should you go for? Let's find out.

The TVS Apache RR 310 looks more stylish

The Keeway K300 R has a muscular fuel tank, a windscreen, split-style seats, an underbelly exhaust, 17-inch alloy wheels, stylish graphics, a digital instrument cluster, all-LED lighting, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The TVS Apache RR 310 flaunts fairings with vents, a transparent windshield, a side-mounted exhaust, a muscular tank, and 17-inch alloy rims. It also gets a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster and full-LED illumination.

The RR 310 has bigger dimensions

The Keeway K300 R stores 12 liters of fuel, has a ground clearance of 135mm, and a wheelbase of 1,360mm. Meanwhile, the Apache RR 310 has a ground clearance of 180mm, a wheelbase of 1,365mm, and a fuel storage capacity of 11 liters.

Apache RR 310 gets a superior engine

The Keeway K300 R draws power from a 292.4cc, liquid-cooled engine that generates 27.1hp of power and a peak torque of 25Nm. On the other hand, TVS Apache RR 310 is fueled by a 312.2cc, fuel-injected mill that churns out a maximum power of 33.5hp and 27.3Nm of torque. Both the motorbikes get a 6-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties.

TVS Apache RR 310 offers more safety facilities

Keeway K300 R is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, 37mm inverted forks on the front side, and a mono-shock unit on the rear end. TVS Apache RR 310 is offered with disc brakes, traction control, dual-channel ABS, and four riding modes (Track, Sports, Rain, and Urban). It gets inverted telescopic front forks and a gas-assisted rear shock absorber.

Which one is a better choice?

In India, the Keeway K300 R bears a price figure of Rs. 2.65 lakh, while the TVS Apache RR 310 carries a price tag of Rs. 2.72 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). We believe that the Apache RR 310 is a better choice as it delivers superior looks, performance, and more safety options in comparison to its rival on our shores.