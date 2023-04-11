Auto

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 v/s BMW R 18: Features compared

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 11, 2023, 05:19 pm 2 min read

Both bikes offer LED lighting

US automaker Harley-Davidson has introduced the 2023 iteration of its Fat Boy 114 motorbike in India. The cruiser motorcycle has a stylish appearance, a long list of features, including full-LED illumination, and a 1,868cc Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine. The two-wheeler takes on the R 18 cruiser from BMW Motorrad. So, which one is a better choice? Let us find out.

The Fat Boy is more pleasing to the eye

Fat Boy 114 sports a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, twin-pod exhaust canister, stepped-up seat, and 18-inch cast aluminum wheels. It gets a semi-digital instrument cluster and full-LED illumination. It comes in Vivid Black, Heirloom Red Fade, Bright Billiard Blue, and Gray Haze with Silver Fortune colors. R 18 sports spoked wheels, rider-only saddle, teardrop-shaped tank, bulbous chromed exhaust, LED lighting, and an analog instrument console.

Fat Boy can store more fuel

Fat Boy 114 has a wheelbase of 1,666.2mm, a length of 2,370mm, and a fuel storage capacity of 18.9 liters. The R 18 offers a length of 2,441mm, a wheelbase of 1,731mm, and can store 16 liters of fuel.

The Fat Boy gets a more powerful engine

The Fat Boy 114 runs on a 1,868cc Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine that generates a maximum power of 92.5hp and a peak torque of 155Nm. The BMW R 18 is fueled by a 1,802cc, air- and oil-cooled, fuel-injected mill that puts out 89.8hp of maximum power and 158Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both motorcycles are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

The R 18 offers more safety equipment

The Fat Boy 114 gets disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, dual-channel ABS, 49mm telescopic front forks with "beer can" covers, and a mono-shock unit on the rear. The R 18 is equipped with disc brakes on both ends, ABS, automatic stability control, and three riding modes. It comes with telescopic front forks and a steel swingarm on the rear.

Which one is better?

In India, the 2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 costs between Rs. 24.49-25.99 lakh, while the BMW R 18 falls in the price bracket of Rs. 19.9-25.9 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Fat Boy may have a higher starting price, but we vote in its favor because of its better looks, higher fuel storage capacity, and more powerful engine in comparison to its rival.