Jeep Meridian gets X and Upland variants: Check features
US automaker Jeep has launched special edition versions of the Meridian SUV in India. They are called X and Upland. Their bookings are now open at dealerships. As for the highlights, the two models flaunt cosmetic changes and offer additional equipment such as a roof carrier. They draw power from a 2.0-liter diesel engine and hit a top speed of 198km/h.
Why does this story matter?
- The Jeep Meridian X is a lifestyle-oriented vehicle meant for urban users, while the Upland edition caters to adventure enthusiasts. They are being built in limited numbers.
- Both variants get enough styling and equipment upgrades to differentiate them from the standard Meridian and should rack up decent sales on our shores.
- The Meridian is likely to become more popular in the SUV space.
The models are offered in 2 colors
The Jeep Meridian X comes with a gray roof, alloy wheel with gray pockets, body-colored lowers, side molding, and puddle lamps. Meanwhile, the Upland edition offers a roof carrier, sunshades, a tire inflator, side steppers with splash guards, a boot organizer, and a special decal on the bonnet. Both models are offered in two shades: Galaxy Blue and Silvery Moon.
They are fueled by a 168hp, 2.0-liter engine
Jeep Meridian X and Upland run on a 2.0-liter diesel engine that makes 167.6hp of power and a peak torque of 350Nm. They hit a top speed of 198km/h and sprint from 0-100km/h in 10.8 seconds.
They get 7 seats and a panoramic sunroof
Jeep Meridian X and Upland have a seven-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. They house a 10.1-inch Uconnect5 touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a Wi-Fi-enabled 11.6-inch display at the back. The safety of the passengers is ensured by six airbags, traction control, and a 360-degree-view camera.
How much do they cost?
In India, the Jeep Meridian X and Meridian Upland start at Rs. 33.41 lakh and go up to Rs. 38.47 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Bookings for the models are open and deliveries will commence soon.