Jeep Meridian gets X and Upland variants: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 11, 2023, 03:39 pm 2 min read

Jeep Meridian X and Upland get a 2.0-liter diesel engine (Photo credit: Jeep)

US automaker Jeep has launched special edition versions of the Meridian SUV in India. They are called X and Upland. Their bookings are now open at dealerships. As for the highlights, the two models flaunt cosmetic changes and offer additional equipment such as a roof carrier. They draw power from a 2.0-liter diesel engine and hit a top speed of 198km/h.

The Jeep Meridian X is a lifestyle-oriented vehicle meant for urban users, while the Upland edition caters to adventure enthusiasts. They are being built in limited numbers.

Both variants get enough styling and equipment upgrades to differentiate them from the standard Meridian and should rack up decent sales on our shores.

The Meridian is likely to become more popular in the SUV space.

The models are offered in 2 colors

The Jeep Meridian X comes with a gray roof, alloy wheel with gray pockets, body-colored lowers, side molding, and puddle lamps. Meanwhile, the Upland edition offers a roof carrier, sunshades, a tire inflator, side steppers with splash guards, a boot organizer, and a special decal on the bonnet. Both models are offered in two shades: Galaxy Blue and Silvery Moon.

They are fueled by a 168hp, 2.0-liter engine

Jeep Meridian X and Upland run on a 2.0-liter diesel engine that makes 167.6hp of power and a peak torque of 350Nm. They hit a top speed of 198km/h and sprint from 0-100km/h in 10.8 seconds.

They get 7 seats and a panoramic sunroof

Jeep Meridian X and Upland have a seven-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. They house a 10.1-inch Uconnect5 touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a Wi-Fi-enabled 11.6-inch display at the back. The safety of the passengers is ensured by six airbags, traction control, and a 360-degree-view camera.

How much do they cost?

In India, the Jeep Meridian X and Meridian Upland start at Rs. 33.41 lakh and go up to Rs. 38.47 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Bookings for the models are open and deliveries will commence soon.