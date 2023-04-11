Auto

Mercedes-Benz launches its most powerful AMG model in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 11, 2023, 12:40 pm 2 min read

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE packs a hybrid powertrain (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has launched its AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE car in India. It is already available in the global markets. As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler has a head-turning appearance and an opulent cabin with a long list of tech-based features. It is backed by a plug-in hybrid powertrain and sprints from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds.

Why does this story matter?

The AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE is the brand's most powerful AMG model. The car was revealed in the global markets back in 2021 and has been finally introduced in India.

The four-wheeler's great looks and incredible performance should appeal to buyers in our market. The competition in the luxury four-wheeler segment will surely be raised.

The car has 21-inch wheels and quad exhausts

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE flaunts a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a chromed grille with vertical slats, sleek swept-back headlamps, and a front bumper inspired by GT coupe. It is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, a chrome finish around the windows, and 20/21-inch multi-spoke wheels. Quad exhausts, wrap-around taillights, a spoiler, and a charging port on the bumper grace the rear end.

It hits a top speed of 316km/h

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE houses a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine, paired with an electric motor and 6.1kWh battery pack. The setup generates 831.4hp/1,470Nm. The car attains a top speed of 316km/h and sprints from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds. Seven driving modes, including Slippery, Individual, Comfort, Sports, and Sport Plus), a 4-stage regenerative braking system, and AMG Ride Control Plus ensure better performance.

Two 12.4-inch screens are available inside

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE sports a gray-colored cabin with red accents, circular AC vents, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a flat-bottom steering wheel with buttons for haptic feedback. It packs a conjoined display for the 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster and the 12.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE: Pricing

In India, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE carries a price tag of Rs. 3.3 crore (ex-showroom). It will be brought to India in limited units via the CBU route.